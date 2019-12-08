<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A civil society group, Friends of Democracy and Freedom (FDF), has cautioned some Senators from the United States of America to quit interfering in Nigeria’s internal democracy.

FDF’s warning treads on the heels of remarks attributed to Senator Bob Menendez from New Jersey in a world press conference on Friday, condemning the rearrest of the Sahara Reporters publisher.

In the video, the lawmaker appeared to have threatened the Federal Government, alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari is “woefully out of touch with what the agencies of his government are doing”.

But in a press conference on Saturday in Abuja, the Friends of Democracy and Freedom condemned Mr Menendez and other foreign vested interest concerned in Sowore’s ongoing trial while ignoring his inglorious call for a revolution in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its President, Ambassador Joshua Adegbenro, the group believes Sowore’s revolution could be a creation by some foreign entities to cause the country’s disintegration.

According to FDF, Mr Menendez and his likes must provide answers whether or not Sowore committed any crime in the first instance as well as establish if he attempted to overthrow a democratically elected government.

The group reckoned, it is only when this is done, Nigerians can begin to take them seriously.

FDF’s reminded these foreign interests that any form of revolution is a threat to peace and tranquility, and all peace-loving people must condemn it.

As a sovereign nation, however, the group echoed that rules and regulations govern Nigeria, hence Mr Menendez and others should allow the country’s law take its full course.

Read full statement below:

I welcome you all to this Press Conference organized by the Friends of Democracy and Freedom (FDF), a civil society organization, devoted to promoting the ideals of democracy and freedom in developing countries.

It is indeed a sad commentary in Nigeria with the way and manner germane issues have been replaced with trivialities. This is concerning the ongoing trial of Omoyele Sowore, who, by all intent and purposes, attempted to carry out a violent change of government in Nigeria by calling for a violent revolution.

The Friends of Democracy and Freedom views with suspicion the way and manner some foreign interests have indicated interest in the trial of Omoyele Sowore and in some instances attempting to influence public opinion by crying wolf where none exists.

This is unacceptable and an indication that there is more than meets the eyes in the attempt by Omoyele Sowore to instigate the people against the government to effect a violent change of government.

The Friends of Democracy and Freedom believes that the same foreign bodies that have shown tremendous interest in the ongoing trial of Omoyele Sowore should have as well demonstrated the same energy in condemning his attempt to burn down Nigeria and effect a violent change of government.

It is therefore incomprehensible on how the call for the release of Omoyele Sowore has reached such a crescendo and the crime he committed against the Nigerian state and people have been relegated to the background.

The Friends of Democracy and Freedom is convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Omoyele Sowore is a creation by some foreign entities to cause the disintegration of Nigeria, else, how could one phantom how and why a Nigerian that is supposedly educated and enlightened would attempt to effect a violent change of government in a democratic setting.

The recent outing by Senator Bob Menendez with Opeyemi Sowore, the wife of Omoyele Sowore, calling for his release is, at best, an insult to the sensibilities of Nigerians because the focus has been deliberately shifted to freedom for Omoyele Sowore and not the crime he committed against the state.

The Friends of Democracy and Freedom wishes to ask the following questions: Did Omoyele Sowore commit a crime? Did he attempt to cause a change of a democratically elected government in Nigeria? Is the action of Omoyele Sowore and his co-travelers a threat to the territorial integrity of Nigeria? Would there have been bloodshed if the Revolution had succeeded?

If the answers to the above questions is yes, then there is every justification for the law to take its course in this case and the call by those who have blindly refused to come to terms with reality and understand that a crime was committed in the first instance should have a rethink and stop meddling in the affairs of Nigeria.

The Friends of Democracy and Freedom wishes to state that things that are intolerable in western climes are also unacceptable in Nigeria. A call for a revolution is a threat to peace and tranquility, and all peace-loving people must condemn it.

The Friends of Democracy and Freedom is indeed concerned that with the way and manner some foreign interest have been advocating for the release of Omoyele Sowore while ignoring the bigger picture either by omission or commission is an indication that the ultimate plan was to cause Nigeria to go up in flames to suit their evil agenda.

The Friends of Democracy and Freedom is indeed concerned and wishes to states in unequivocal terms that rules and regulations govern Nigeria. There are certain expectations of all citizens. If a citizen of Nigeria avails himself a willing tool for the destruction of Nigeria, such an individual must face the full wrath of the law.

The case of Omoyele Sowore is one such example, and the law must take its course. It should also be noted that no amount of propaganda or blackmail would alter the cause of justice. Nigeria is indeed bigger than any individual.

Thank you, and long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.