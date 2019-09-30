<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Government, on Monday, slammed a seven-count charge bordering on treasonable felony against the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Arraigned along with the former presidential candidate of the Action Alliance Congress (AAC) is Mr Olawale Bakare.

In the seven-count charge, Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporter along with his co-defendant were accused of treasonable felony, money laundering and cybercrimes by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Sowore had been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since August 3, despite a court order granting him bail last week.

Sowore and his co-defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges levied against them by the Federal Government.

Earlier, the defendants, through their counsel objected to taking plea on the ground that they were not given access to their counsel even though the charge sheet was served on them.

But, the prosecutor told the court that that charge sheet was served on the defendants since September 20, 2019, and urged the court to order them to take their plea.

Ruling on the issue, the trial Judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, held that the defendants can change their plea if taken today and that there will not be any impediment in the defendants taking their plea.

Consequently, the Judge ordered the defendants, who were already in the dock to take their plea.

Sowore and his co-defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges when read out to them.