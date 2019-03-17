



Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, a popular Nigerian actress and activist, says a lot of Nigerian youths are morally and physiologically lost.

In a tweet expressing her disappointment at the reception activism has received in the country, she said an activist has to be encouraged by the people.

“I’m afraid I might be losing my fire! I was so on fire here! I still feel the burner bringing the heat … just unsure I haven’t lost the hope in humanity to light it again as much 🙇‍♀️🌪💥 #activistbybirth #frustratedbyunchange,” she quoted a picture of 2010 Enough is Enough protest.

“The youths sometimes are the ones that discourage you, unfortunately. As an activist, besides passion, you have to feel encouraged. Like the people you’re doing it for are behind you.

“Many Nigerian youths are morally and physiologically lost. I’m sorry but this is the reality.”

Apart from her acting career, the 41-year-old actress is also known for her philanthropic activities.

In 2005, she became an ambassador of the United Nations World Food Programme and an activist with Amnesty International in 2011.

She also has a non-governmental organisation called Omotola Youth Empowerment Programme.