The wife of Kwara States governor, Mrs Omolewa Ahmed, on Monday advised Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the restoration of the nation’s peace and security.

Ahmed, the Founder of Life Empowers Anchors Hope (LEAH), who gave the advice at the second edition of ‘Kwara Mothers Pray’, said the prayer was to seek divine intervention over the recent robbery in Offa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that over 1,000 Christian women, drawn from the 16 local government areas of Kwara, attended the special prayer.

The two-day inter-faith prayer session, tagged: “Enough is enough”, was dedicated to the senseless killings that took place in Offa when armed robbers stormed banks in the town and killed about 50 people.

Ahmed, who is also a deaconess, told the congregation to always pray against “principality and evil powers” militating against the peace of the state and the inhabitants.

She charged the congregation to forsake every evil acts that could bring the wrath of God upon them and make peace with God by living holy lives.

According to her, women are the most affected by the tragic incidents as they often lost their children in such calamities.

She, therefore, enjoined them to always strive with prayer and fasting to overcome any tragedy.

The governor’s wife warned people harbouring ill-will for the state during next year’s election to beware “because such intentions will be vanquished”.