Omicron: Beverly Naya, Ycee react to travel ban on African countries

Beverly Naya and Ycee have kicked against the travel ban on African countries amid concerns over the Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

Newsmen recall that Omicron — labelled a “variant of concern” — was detected by South African authorities and reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In reaction, many European countries and the US have imposed a travel ban on South Africa and its neighbouring countries.

The Canadian government had earlier banned travellers from Nigeria and nine other African countries and the UK government has also placed Nigeria on its red list of nations and stopped processing of visitor visa applications from the country.

This development has continued to spark reactions, with many Nigerians frowning at the manner African countries are being treated by developed nations.

In a Twitter post, Ycee stated that the ban is “disgusting” while accusing the developed countries of attempting to label the new COVID-19 variant as “an African thing”.

“Honestly wish African countries would put up their own red lists too because this blatant effort to label this new variant as an African thing is just disgusting,” he wrote.

On her part, Naya wondered why developed nations should impose strict measures against African countries when they have fewer cases of the COVID-19 variant.

“The UK has had around 50,000 cases for three consecutive days, Africa is not your problem and you definitely know this. The racism is disgusting!” she wrote.

The actress disclosed that it breaks her heart to see the continent being treated in such a manner despite its enormous potential.

“Breaks my heart every time I hear Africans talking about how much our continent needs the western world when it is actually the other way round,” she added.

“The media has seriously done a number on a lot of African minds. Do your research, I beg you! The world is nothing without Africa.

“African nations need to form an alliance and ban all of these countries. To hell with the narrative they’ve pushed for centuries, this continent has everything they need.

“Africa’s biggest problem is poor leadership which is the sole reason why the above may never happen.”