The Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has pledged to respect the decision of the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers that suspended him for six months over alleged indecent acts.

The Oluwo, who earlier claimed that the suspension was a mere audio pronouncement reversed his stance on Monday. He made his new position known to newsmen in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem.

He also said he regrets the ‘unfortunate’ incident that transpired between him and the Agboowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikrulahi Akinropo, last week.

He, however, maintained that he never assaulted Akinropo.

“The Oluwo in council regrets the unfortunate incident that transpired between the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa and Oluwo of Iwo last week. We will also like to put it on record that the Oluwo did not at anytime assault the Agbowu or any other oba for that matter”.

“However, we respect the decision of the Osun State Council of Obas to suspend the Oluwo from council of Obas meetings; though the suspension was harsh and undeserved, the Oluwo will abide by it”.

“Once again we express our gratitude and respect for the council of Obas and the leadership under the imperial majesty, the Ooni Of Ife, Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi,” the statement said.

Newsmen reported how Akanbi’s suspension was announced last Friday after the council of obas met for three hours in Osogbo.

The Orangun of Ila Orangun, Wahab Adedotun, was quoted as saying: “Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has been suspended for six months”

The council alleged that the Oluwo’s indecent acts to some monarchs, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Alake of Egbaland and the Ooni of Ife, necessitated his suspension.

Before the meeting of the Osun monarchs, newsmen reported how Akanbi allegedly assaulted Akinropo, over land dispute in Iwo land.

The alleged assault took place at the office of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 11, in Osogbo. The AIG, Bashir Makama, had summoned a peace meeting to settle a land dispute happening in Iwo.

Other monarchs at last Friday’s peace meeting were Quadri Adeoye, Oluwo of Iwo-Oke; Oyebamiji Oyeleso of Oluponna, Adio Oyediran of Igegeland, Solomon Ojo of Ikonifin, Moshood Oparonke of Eesu, among others.

While the meeting was ongoing, Akanbi allegedly stood up from where he was sitting and descended on Akinropo which led to the latter being taken to the hospital.

Akanbi initially said he acted on self-defence but later denied assaulting Akinropo.

It was while reviewing the alleged assault that the Osun monarchs suspended the Oluwo.