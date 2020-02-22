<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has mocked the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers over his suspension.

The Oluwo, in a 58 seconds video uploaded on his WhatsApp status in the late hours of Friday, disclosed that the kings who claimed to have suspended him were just joking.

The video was shot from his throne at his palace in Iwo.

He said: “Good evening, you can see that I’m still in the palace. This is the palace of Oluwo of Iwo land. There was no suspension, there is no suspension. The suspension of those council of Obas is audio…. Na just audio”

“There’s no suspension. Mapariwo ooo. The AIG cleared it. Oluwo didn’t punch anybody. So, don’t listen to some people saying that they can suspend me… I don’t have to go to their meetings. I don’t care about their meetings. I remain the Alase Lori Orisa… Arole Eledumare”, he said in his speech while laughing.

On Friday it was reported how the Osun traditional rulers’ council met for three hours in Osogbo and suspended Akanbi.





The meeting was presided by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The Orangun of Ila Orangun, Wahab Adedotun, was quoted saying: “Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has been suspended for six months.”

The council alleged that Akanbi’s indecent acts to some monarchs, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi; Alake of Egbaland and the Ooni of Ife necessitated his suspension.

The Oluwo allegedly assaulted the Agboowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikrulahi Akinropo, over land dispute in Iwo land.

The assault took place at the office of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 11, in Osogbo.

The AIG, Bashir Makama, had summoned a peace meeting to settle a land dispute happening in Iwo.

While the meeting was ongoing, Akanbi allegedly stood up from where he was sitting and descended on Akinropo which led to been rushed to the hospital.

The Oluwo has vehemently denied assaulting his colleague.