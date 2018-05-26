The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi Adewale, has stormed out of a public function.

This was at the grand finale of the week-long Yoruba Community Week held at the Civic Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The programme was organized by the Yoruba community in Rivers State, led by Chief Bright Alabi.

The programme, it was gathered, started about 1pm last week Saturday, with prominent dignitaries such as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; Oba Oladimeji Musbau, the Oba Yoruba in Imo State; Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha, Chairman Board of Trustees of Association of Nigeria Licenced Customs Agents; and Olori Odunola Sijuade Olubuse in attendance.

Oba Adewale, it was gathered, came late to the event at about 4pm, but left immediately he noticed that his picture was omitted from the programme brochure.

But Aare Adams, whose picture was also omitted, stayed behind with other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Aare Adams appealed to the Iwo monarch to join other Yoruba monarchs in promoting the race and protecting the sanctity of the stool he occupies.

He also charged all Yoruba sons and daughters in the state to embrace peace and work together as one united family.

Adams berated the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for saying the Yorubas have no electoral value.

He said: “I have it on good record from one of the leaders of Yoruba community in Port Harcourt that the governor allegedly said the Yorubas have no electoral value in Nigeria’s politics.

“That comment as far as I am concerned was uncomplimentary to us as a race with over 200 million people across the world.

“It is sad too that such comment came from a person that lives on people’s patronages, particularly a governor that had in the past enjoyed the supports of the race all through his political career.

“Today, as I stand before you, it is my hope and prayer that Governor Wike moves higher in his political desire and aspirations to the level where he would need the support of the Yoruba people either in the state or at the national level, then we will show him how important the race is in Nigeria’s politics and the world at large.”

Adams noted also that the omission of his picture and that of the Oluwo of Iwo from the event brochure was done in error, saying there is the need to encourage the organisers of the programme for putting up such historic gathering.