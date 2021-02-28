



The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi said insecurity in Nigeria is a perrenial challenge which requires a linear process to be tamed.

He also advised government at all levels to overhaul the security architecture in order to systematically eradicate social menace in the society.

Oluwo spoke when the Osun State team on Civic Engagement led by Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Iwo.

The monarch stated that insecurity has become a hydra headed monster in all society globally which could only be effectively tackled through communal love, unity, tolerance and respect for the rule of law.

According to him, quality leadership, if properly deployed could afford Nigeria the opportunity of Nigeria to be a great country irrespective of its complexity as a society.

His words”The issue of insecurity has long been a part of human existence which is detrimental to general wellbeing of the people with its resultant effects on the economy , peaceful coexistence among other touching areas.

“It has become an issue of deep concern, hardly a day goes by without a report of one security challenge or the other. Unfortunately, ordinary citizens are at the recieving end of its wanton destruction; we have cases of kidnapping, banditry, militancy, bombing, drug abuse, to mention but a few.





The traditional ruler hinted further that one of the fundamental human rights of the people in any given state is the right to security, and Nigeria is not in exception, thus section 14 (2) (b) of the Nigeria 1999 constitution states clearly that “the security and welfare of the people shall be primary purpose of the government”.

Although the problem of insecurity has become an aged long phenomenon in Nigeria, the Monarch however charged the government and relevant stakeholders in the country to allow dialogue through committe of ethnic and minority groups to dissect a more peaceful way-forward for Nigeria.

While commending the Governor on his giant strides within two years in office, Oba Akanbi described Oyetola as rare breed, role model who has made significant turnaround worthy for others to emulate.

“His excellent performance in all critical sectors of the state is efficient and productive as a result of his ingenuity to challenge the status quo by adjusting some policies that truly reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

“We are still confused with the ways he his touching all the areas of human needs, whether in terms of health facilities, motorable roads, human capacity building, education, workers welfare without borrowing a dime, as this has portended the dynamic and quality leadership of Governor Oyetola”, he added

Oba Akanbi however urged the people of the state to carry out their civic responsibilities by maintaining all the government’s projects as their own property.