Ugandan pop star turned politician known as Bobi Wine, Wanuri Kahiu -movie producer and director- and Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi – Nigerian gender rights activist- together with other Africans make the list of TIME 100 Next.

The list released on Wednesday comprises a compilation of 100 young rising stars who are impacting the future of politics, business, science and more in the world.

The TIME 100 List comprises of people who are ready to defy all odds and are driven by hope while fighting for a better future.

Some Nigerians who are part of the list include; Njideka Akunyili Cosby who is a Nigerian born visual artist born in the US. Crosby, 36, created a mural on the walls of the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art in 2018.

It featured scenes of domestic life: in one part, a woman rests her elbow on a table, deep in thought. In 2017, she was awarded the prestigious Genius Grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

Also, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi is part of this list. She is a Nigerian born women’s rights activist. Osowobi, 29, started an organization dedicated to advocating against sexual violence by providing psychosocial services to survivors of sexual violence. Her organization, Stand To End Rape (STER) Initiative, has reached around 200,000 people in Nigeria through its services. She was honoured as the 2019 Commonwealth young person of the year.

The Ugandan Bobi Brown whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu spent his career singing about social injustice. In 2017, he took things a step further by running for, and winning, a seat in parliament. He also has decided to contest during the next presidential election. He has been jailed, beaten and charged with treason.

Wanuri Kahiu also part of the 100 Next List is a Kenyan movie director, producer, and author. She has received several awards and nominations for the films which she directed, including the awards for Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Picture at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2009. She is also the co-founder of AFROBUBBLEGUM, a media collective dedicated to supporting African art.

This is a great win for Africans.