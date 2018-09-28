Founder of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), Olumba Olumba Obu, has allayed fears of crisis in Nigeria over the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

Speaking, in Yenagoa, ahead of the centenary celebration of manifestation of the order, Olumba Obu, said the centenary torch which would be lighted in Yenagoa would herald peace, prosperity and development to Bayelsa State.

Christ Ambassador, Essien Enang, speaking at press conference, in Yenagoa, as part of programmes lined for the celebration, said all words spoken by Olumba Olumba Obu had come to pass especially when there were plans to stop former President Goodluck Jonathan from becoming President during the illness of late President Umaru Yar’ Adua.

While noting that Bayelsa State would experience peace as a result of the lighting of the centenary torch, he disclosed that the lighting of the torch, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, halted the bloodletting that would have occurred during the local government elections.

“The plan of God as far as Nigeria is concerned is a mystery only known to him. I cannot tell you whether there would be crisis or not or whether Nigerians would kill themselves.

“One thing that he, however, made clear is that Nigeria would not experience a Civil War.

“During the Orkar Coup, he said that was going to be the last military coup in Nigeria and that there would never be a successful coup in Nigeria.

“He told us to go to Port Harcourt, Rivers State to light the torch and that there would be no crisis.

“On the 2019, our father is not a pastor, a general overseer or prophet who starts predicting what would happen or who would win.

“What is going to be come of Nigeria in 2019 is best known to God and he has not made it known to any of us.”

Bishop-elect, Thomas Commander, also speaking said aside the centenary celebration, said the Brotherhood All Youths Assembly is taking place in Yenagoa with special emphasis on youths empowerment schemes, mentoring programmes and training of the youths on how to develop good attitude and move away from vices against the society.