The Universal Leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu, has declared that his followers were not vampires or blood suckers contrary to the belief of some people.

He described his followers as practical Christians who follow the life of Jesus Christ but expressed regret that some member of the public from different backgrounds were always scared whenever they observed his followers in their midst.

Obu, who was represented by one of his ambassadors, Samuel Enoch, spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt during a sensitisation visit to Rivers State to light the Centenary torch marking 100 years of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star.

He said, “We are, this year, celebrating 100 years of his (Olumba) physical manifestation. We are here to tell the public that we are not blood suckers; we are not vampires.

“The spirit of God does not allow us to be scared of anything because one with God is in the majority. We are in Rivers to light the Centenary torch and when this happens on Sunday (tomorrow), Rivers will know peace.”

He declared that with the lighting of the centenary torch in Port Harcourt, peace would return to Rivers State.

“As we light the centenary light, peace will return to Rivers State. There will be no more violence,” he declared.

He stated that the grand finale of the 100 years of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star would hold on December 30, 2018.

On the killings in some parts of the country, Obu maintained that those that kill would also be killed.

He stated that no form of protocol would save Boko Haram members and killer herdsmen from facing the wrath of God.

“God says we must love one another; God is watching everybody. The world is in crisis because there is no more love.

“The Scripture says whoever that kills must be killed. Protocols will not save any killer; whether killer herdsmen or Boko Haram,” he stressed.

He criticised some clerics, who preached peace and love, but still moved about with armed security men. He said that showed that the so-called men of God had no spirit of God with them.