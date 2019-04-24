<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan, has promised to crown more kings from the diaspora.

Oba Akinruntan disclosed this on Monday after crowning three diaspora traditional rulers in his palace in Ugbo, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The three crowned traditional rulers are the Oriade of Georgia, Oba Bernard Shola Akinrimisi; the traditional ruler of Yoruba in Liberia, Oba Omobolaji Ogunkoya, Oodua Gbadewolu I and the traditional ruler of Yoruba in the Republic of Ireland, Oba Saheed Ibrahim Adufe.

The ceremony was graced by a large number of indigenes and non-indigenes of the community who trooped to the palace to celebrate some of the role models of Yoruba resident overseas.

Oba Akinruntan, in his opening remarks at the event, said he was ready to crown more kings from the diaspora as long as he remained the number one king in Yorubaland.

The traditional ruler, who said he is the custodian of Yoruba culture, noted that Yoruba culture is very rich.

He said: “I’m going to celebrate 10 years on the throne; people should go and prepare. I don’t want people to wear a suit to my coronation anniversary because I’m a Yoruba Oba. The coronation will be a special celebration because I’m preparing for it and people will come from all over the country to celebrate with me.

“I’m going to give more obas in the diaspora crowns. Many of them will get crowns and staff of office from me and nobody can query me. They know that I’m a special oba in Yorubaland; my father is the owner of Ife, Oba Makin Osangangan.”

In their remarks, the newly crowned traditional rulers lauded the Olugbo for the gesture, saying they would forever be grateful to him.

According to the Oba Yoruba in the Republic of Ireland, “Olugbo remains their father.”

He said: “Olugbo has been a good father to us for so many years now. He has been supporting us with good advice. In fact, Olugbo is a father to all.”

The Oba Yoruba in Liberia, on his part, appealed to the Federal Government to include diaspora traditional rulers in the scheme of things so as to give them the financial wherewithal and moral rectitude to help the people in the diaspora.

“As I speak to you today, the challenges in the diaspora are much, but with our little resources, we will try our best. But one of the things we need to do in the diaspora is to unite our people and give them a sense of belonging.