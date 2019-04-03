<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, has asked the high chiefs elevated to beaded crown-wearing kings by outgoing governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, to remove the crowns and return to the palace as high chiefs.

Oba Adetunji stated this in a statement made available to newsmen by his Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Public Affairs, Adeola Oloko, on Tuesday.

He maintained that he had no objection to the return of the high chiefs to the palace once they removed their “illegal crowns”.

The Olubadan, who was reacting to a statement credited to the high chiefs, stated that he was not responsible, in the first instance, for their desertion from the palace and, by so doing, for abdicating their responsibilities to Ibadanland.

He also stated that rather than engage in a blame game, the embattled high chiefs, who were understandably afraid of what was likely to befall them after May 29 when power would have changed hands, should have been bold enough to apologise to the entire people of Ibadanland in particular and the Yoruba people in general for undermining customs and traditions.

According to him, there is nowhere in Yorubaland where two kings sit inside a palace, adding that it was always the king and his chiefs.

“Apart from violating our customs and tradition, there is no law that backs the wearing of illegal crowns in Ibadanland,” he said.

He recalled that he had expected the high chiefs to comply with the Oyo State High Court judgment which declared the state government’s reform that produced the crowns as illegal, null, void and of no effect.

The royal father stated further that when the high chiefs said their efforts to resolve the crisis had been frustrated, what they did not tell the unwary public was that Olubadan should approve, through the back door the crowns that the court had out rightly rejected.

Oba Adetunji stated that if the people of Ibadan wanted the crowns, he would have long ago approved it but all indications show that the overwhelming majority of the people did not approve it.

Oba Adetunji stated categorically that contrary to the allegation of the high chiefs, he had done no wrong nor acted illegally at any time. He stated further that despite efforts made to hinder the smooth running of the palace by the high chiefs and their promoter, they must begin to wonder why the palace had been growing from strength to strength.

The Olubadan stated that the high chiefs exhibited little or no knowledge of the customs and traditions when they accused him of installing Mogajis and Baales without recourse to them.

According to him, section 22 (2) of the Chiefs Law, Cap 28, Law of Oyo State 2000 makes the Olubadan the prescribed and consenting authority on all chieftaincy matters in Ibadanland. The first class monarch argued that the Olubadan-in-Council was merely an advisory council without any power whatsoever.

According to him, if anybody should be castigated for denigrating our institution, it is the embattled high chiefs with their inordinate ambition to become monarchs without domains that should examine themselves.

“It is those who commit crime against Yoruba customs and tradition and do not repent that deserve to be castigated.

“It is those who run away from the palace and turn round to say they are not carried along.

“It is those who flagrantly disobey court orders – it is the chiefs who are sent to represent the Olubadan at the Local Government Traditional Councils but seize Olubadan’s salaries that have violated our customs and tradition,” he added.