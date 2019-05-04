<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A business mogul and philanthropist, Sir Olu Okeowo, has said that Nigeria as a country needs a real rebirth that requires the citizens to go before God and seek forgiveness, contending that the country needed more than a change.

Okeowo, a property merchant and a trained medical doctor, said this while speaking with newsmen shortly after being conferred with an award as Ambassador for the Care of the Elderly by the Senior Citizens Care Foundation (SCCF) led by former Minister and Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Bola Ajibola.

The Foundation also named a medical clinic sited in Ibara, Abeokuta, after the recipient, and would on completion bear Sir Olu Okeowo Geriatric Centre for the care of the elderly.

Speaking at his Parlacio De Okeowo at Park View in Ikoyi, Lagos where the event held, and witnessed the attendance of the Olowu of Owu, Oba Olusanya Dosumu, the property mogul, Okeowo, expressed his hatred for politics as being played in the country, saying if politics were to be good, Nigeria would be better than it was today.

According to him, the fact that Nigeria is sinking means that somebody is not living to his promise, declaring that politics was not his hobby at all and would not have anything to do with it.

This was just as he said that allowing youths to take over from the older generation in the game of politics may even bring the worst outcome, and resulting in more stealing than being witnessed currently.

“I hate politics, if politics were to be good, Nigeria would be a better place today. Nigeria is sinking, and that means somebody is not living to his promise, that is not my hobby at all. I don’t want anything to do with politics.

“Maybe, if they even field the youth, they would even steal much more than the older ones, Nigeria needs a real rebirth. I don’t believe that it is a change that we need, we need to go before God and ask for forgiveness,” he said.

Okeowo, however, said besides, the religious leaders in churches and mosques needed to preach the right message to the congregations, pointing out that they needed to convert people to make them fear God, all in a bid to make Nigeria better and make it attain the dream of its founding fathers.

Speaking on the Award bestowed on him by Prince Ajibola and the Olowu, Oba Dosumu, the philanthropist, Okeowo, expressed appreciation to the Foundation and the Olowu, saying what gave him the recognition to merit the Ambassadorial Award of SCCF, which is care of the elderly, among others, was his own way of appreciating God for what he had done in his life.

“You know to who much is given, much is expected. God surprised me in many ways and because of that, the only way for me to appreciate him more is to give back to the society,” he said, just as he promised to erect the proposed Ibara clinic, which now carries his name.

Speaking further, the business mogul, who also thanked his wife, Adejoke, his family members, among others, said he was dedicating the award to a friend, Mr Lovett Yembra, who he described as a very sincere and straight forward person.

Earlier, Prince Ajibola, while conferring the award, described the day’s event as glorious in his life and very interesting as well, saying Okeowo, who he was meeting personally for the first time was adjudged by his records of activities to merit the exalted office.

According to him, Okeowo from available records has always been in regular touch with the elderly, while caring for their needs, just as he also stretches his helping hand to the young ones in the society.

Prince Ajibola, who is former chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said the Foundation, which he is the chairman, was preoccupied with ensuring that people give recognition, respect and care to the elderly in the country, maintaining that their care was the collective duties of the society and not otherwise.

“That’s what we are promoting, that is what we are developing right now, we wish people should recognize, respect and give recognition to our elders and make sure they are cared for,” he said.

The Olowu, Oba Dosumu, in his remark, paid tributes to the qualities in the honoree, saying available records showed that he had been closed to the elderly and taking good care of them, describing him as a great man worthy of emulation.