Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of 27 new permanent secretaries for the state public service and the local government service.

The governor also approved the appointment of three tutors-general for the teaching service.

The Permanent Secretaries are Prince Ajibade Ogunoye, Jenyo Ajomole, Tope Kolawole, Kayode Ogundele, Akpoebi Iwabi, Frederick Oladiran, Bunmi Omotola, Mrs. Boluwaduro Sanni, Segun Odusanya, Sunday Lebi, Victor Olajorin, Bayo Philip, Tokunbo Ayejoto, Johnson Olayeye, Olufemi Aladenola and Dr. Dipo Durojaye.

Others are Dr. (Mrs.) Arinola Akinsete, Oluwemimo Ogunsanmi, Olabode Yusuf, Ajibola Ogidan, Alex Alake, Lanke Olamisegbe, Joshua Folayemi and Mrs. Bola Akinyanmi .

Those approved for the Local Government Service are Babatunde Monehin, Kehinde Ige and Bunmi Eniayewu.

Also, Olabode Ariyo, Akinboboye Akinnusi and Abiodun Adeuga are tutors-general.

Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Segundo Ajiboye, congratulated the newly-promoted permanent secretaries and tutors-generals.

He urged them to see their new positions as a challenge to do more and rededicate themselves to the state service .