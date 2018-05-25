The trial of the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, for alleged N400 million fraud continued on Friday with the defendant still absent in court.

It is the second time Mr Metuh will be absent in court due to ill health and the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, has insisted that the case will continue despite his absence.

The judge had earlier summoned the General Manager of Channels Television Abuja office and a presenter of the station’s flagship programme Sunrise Daily, Maupe Ogun-Yusuf, to appear in court over allegations of prejudicial statements made on the programme.

The prosecution counsel had frowned at the appearance of a lawyer involved in the matter on Sunrise Daily and therefore asked that the representatives of Channels Television appear in court.

While addressing the court, Counsel to Channels TV said the order was forwarded to the chairman of the board because there is no officer known as the General Manager of Channels Television.

According to him, the chairman directed the Senior Manager News and Corporate Services of Channels Television, Oluyemisi Ipaye and also Mrs Maupe Ogun-yusuf to appear before the court today (Friday).

The court is, however, yet to decide whether an order should be made for Channels TV to provide the court with the master tape of the May 22 edition of the programme.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor stated in his submission that more than 40 minutes after the trial started, no single lawyer had appeared on behalf of the defendant neither was there any letter to explain their whereabouts.

He also noted that the absence of Metuh’s counsel is willful because even if there was a letter, it ought to come three days before today’s trial commenced.