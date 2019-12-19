<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alumni Association of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has urged the new rector of the school, Dr. Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo, and the management to augment matriculation with convocation.

The alumni added that the augmentation of matriculation with convocation was one aspect of their academic development that had been neglected so much to the extent that convocation has not taken place in the polytechnic in the past seven to eight years.

Nze Henry Chukwuka Nnebe, national president of the association, who made this expression at the polytechnic auditorium during the maiden edition of their annual programme, Alumni Family Shower, on Wednesday, noted that the need for report card at the end of every academic session was to measure one’s seriousness and intelligent quotient, adding that without convocation, those who excelled would not be given required attention, while those that needed to buckle up would be left with no challenge.

Nnebe, who praised the past rectors of the institution for their efforts so far in making the polytechnic one of the best in the country, commended the incumbent rector, Nwafulugo, for sustaining the tempo of success, adding, “what is clear at the moment, however, is that our current relationship with the management, if sustained, will comfortably achieve and maintain a self-sustaining agenda for the Polytechnic.”

Earlier in her speech, the rector, Nwafulugo, while describing the alumni as the oxygen and soul of the institution, noted that their positive role in the speedy development of the polytechnic cannot be over-emphasised.

Nwafulugo, who disclosed that her administration has successfully carried out 2017.2018 promotion exercise and was currently bringing the 2019 exercise to a conclusive stage, also noted that arrangements were on top gear to commence the building of a befitting medical centres at Atani and Ufuma campuses, adding that the management was looking forward to assistance from the alumni in the completion of abandoned hostel, as well as in erection of more office and classroom blocks.