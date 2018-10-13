



The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has visited Umuaduru and Umuimo villages in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area after the pipeline explosion that killed several persons.

According to a statement by Ikpeazu’s Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, the Governor directed the Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Hon. Chizurum Kanu, to immediately inaugurate a Commission of Inquiry to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the pipeline explosion that affected two communities and led to loss of lives.

Though 19 were confirmed dead initially, the death toll had increased to over 24 as at press time on Saturday.

Ikpeazu also directed the Commissioner for Heath, Dr. John Ahukannah, and the Chairman of Osisioma LGA, Chief Ihenyinna Mgbeahuru, to visit the surviving victims of the explosion at the various hospitals and ensure that government provided them with adequate medicare as well as pay their medical bills.

The Governor described the incident as disheartening and unfortunate.

He commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the pipeline explosion and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.