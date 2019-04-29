<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Hundreds of Okada riders staged a protest in Kaduna weekend over the killing of one of their members by Kaduna State Traffic And Environmental Law Enforcement Agency (KASTELEA) officials around Alhudahuda College Zaria while chasing the Okada rider from Barau Dikko Hospital Tudun Wada Zaria.

The Okada riders also took their protest to the Emir’s palace in Zaria, where they lamented the frequent harassment of their members to the monarch.

The protesting Okada riders said they were constantly harassed by KASTELEA officials all in the guise of checking of particulars and arrest

A witness told newsmen that the incident occurred when KASTELEA’s operational vehicle mistakenly knocked down the okada rider in an attempt to arrest him over alleged traffic infraction he committed

“In the process of chasing him, he felt down and the their vehicle hit him and he died instantly. Another woman who sustained an injury during the accident and admitted at ABUTH Kofar Doka Zaria was said to be inside Keke Napep when the KASTSELEA’s vehicle hits them along with the Okadaman,’’the witness added

The council’s chair, Zaria Local Government Engr. Aliyu Idris Ibrahim Magani Sai Da Gwaji, advised the protesting okada riders to remain calm and promised that he would investigate the incident.

He assured them that the incident would be investigated and whoever is found guilty will be punished accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Dr. Matthew Man’Oso Ndagoso, has implored the state government to facilitate the releas of a Kaduna priest who was kidnapped recently.

He said the embattled cleric is currently incommunicado despite efforts by his families and friends to see him.

The Bishop, who made this known to journalists during a Mass for the celebration of the Archdiocese at St. Joseph Cathedral Kaduna, said Fr. Shekwolo, who was kidnapped over four weeks ago is still in the hands of his abductor, either alive or dead.