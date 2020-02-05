<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Human Rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, on Wednesday called on the Lagos State Governor to provide an alternative means of transport, following the ban on commercial motorcycle and tricycle popularly called Okada and Keke Napep.

Adegboruwa said providing an alternative means of transport would alleviate the sufferings of the people of Lagos state.

In a statement sent to newsmen, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, however, backed the ban on motorcycle and tricycle in the state.

Earlier, despite the public outcry, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had insisted that the decision would not be reversed.

Sanwo-Olu had explained that the ban was due to security and safety issues.

However, Adegboruwa said: “The Lagos State Government recently announced the enforcement of the extant Traffic Law of the State, which has restricted the use of motorcycles and tricycles in certain parts of the State.





“Whereas I support the partial restriction in some areas of the State especially the highways and urban areas, it is important that sufficient alternatives are provided to ease the burden of commuters, given the traffic gridlock that has recently engulfed the State.”

The Senior Advocate insisted that criminals use motorcycles to carry out social vices.

“Reports of robbery, violence, accidents and other social vices associated with motorcycles especially, cannot be ignored. The environmental impact of motorcycles and tricycles also lend credence to the restriction.

“I, therefore, urge the government to provide viable and durable alternative means of transport so as to alleviate the burdens of the people that may be a consequence of the partial restriction.

Adegboruwa stated that the security of lives and properties should take precedence over temporary inconvenience.

“The security of life is surely more important than the temporary inconvenience that may attend the restrictions.

“I, therefore, urge that the restrictions be maintained and viable alternative means of transport should be provided to alleviate the sufferings of commuters,” he added.