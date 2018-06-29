A reckless motorcyclist, on Wednesday evening, hit the correspondent of New Telegraph Newspaper in Bauchi, Malam Alhassan Yusuf, killing him in the process.

Younger brother of the deceased Adamu Yusuf said that the late journalist was crossing a road near his house along Wunti Street in Bauchi when a motorcyclist on high speed crashed into him.

Yusuf said that the incident happened after the Magrib prayer about 7:00 pm. He said the motorcycle rider had no headlight and was riding at top speed.

He said that after knocking the journalist, the motorcycle dragged him some distance before hitting his head on a culvert.

Elder sister of the deceased, Jummai Yusuf, said that her brother had a fracture on his skull and was certified dead after about two hours after he was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

Newsmen report that the family was unhappy that the deceased could have been saved if only the management of ATBUTH had attended to the him promptly.

“After we rushed him to hospital, they said they could only attend to him after we get a card. I rushed to get the card only for them to say there is no electricity to print a slip.

“While going up and down, my brother was left at the Trauma Centre of ATBUTH unattended to even as he was bleeding profusely,” lamented Adamu Yusuf.

Newsmen report that the late Alhassan passed on at the age of 45 and left behind one wife and seven children.

His remains were laid to rest, on Thursday, according to Islamic rites.

Newsmen report that before the accident, the journalist was hale and hearty.

Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, Mallam Ibrahim Goje, has expressed shock over the demise of the journalist.

He described the late correspondent as ‘a gentle and peaceful person’ and prayed Allah to grant him eternal rest.

The deceased, it was gathered, worked with the state Ministry of Information before voluntarily retiring and subsequently joined New Telegraph as Bauchi State correspondent.