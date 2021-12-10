Ojodu council boss identifies students injured in accident

The chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Segun Odunbaku, has revealed the names of some secondary school students involved in Tuesday’s accident in the Ojodu area of the state.

The students according to reports were going home after closing from school around 2 pm when a DAF truck rammed into them.

Two students identified as Adedoyin Adebayo and Akpolebi Israel were killed on the spot in the accident.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Odunbaku, said all the injured students are in stable condition.

Odunbaku said some of the students have been discharged while others were moved to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and LASUTH annexe at Gbagada for further checks and treatment.

The statement reads, “Today, I visited hospitals where those injured students were admitted. Three of them were discharged and we moved some to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and LASUTH annexe at Gbagada for further checks and treatment.

“For those that were transferred to LASUTH, they are all in stable condition. We only have one left at God’s Apple Hospital, all others have been discharged and by tomorrow we’ll give an update on those that were discharged. Also, two other students have been treated and discharged.

“At LASUTH, we have four inpatients and one outpatient. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them.

“We also met with the parents of the deceased, we’ll continue to offer them our prayers, and we are in constant contact with the families.

“Those three in LASUTH annexe at Gbagada are going through normal checks, X-ray scans and others, we still have five at Lagos State Accident and Emergency Hospital.

“We are hopeful that all the remaining students under observation would be discharged soon.

“While thanking God for the recuperation of the future leaders, we implore all drivers to be mindful of other road users and pedestrians by driving carefully.”