



A new acting clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Amos Olatunde, has been appointed to replace the embattled clerk, Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori.

The chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, who announced this Friday evening said the decision to appoint Olatunde as the acting clerk was taken at an emergency meeting of the Commission which held on Friday.

In a press release, Amshi said the commission relied on its powers which derived from section 6(b) of the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as Amended).





Other appointments approved at the emergency meeting are those of Bala Yabani Mohammed as Acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly; Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan as Acting Clerk, Senate;

Also, Patrick .A. Giwa is to remain Clerk, House of Representatives pending his retirement in November 2020 while Yusuf Asir Danbatta was appointed Acting Secretary to the National Assembly Service Commission.

All appointments are with immediate effect.