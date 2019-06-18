<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Joint Task Force (JTF), deployed to protect oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta, on Tuesday enlisted the support of the media in its fight against oil theft and insecurity in the region.

The Commander of JTF, codenamed “Operation Delta Safe’’, Rear Adm. Akinjide Akinrinade noted that the media was a critical stakeholder in the security of the nation.

Akinrinade sought the cooperation of the media during the visit of the executive members of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to the JTF’s headquarters at, Igbogene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

He, however, emphasised the need for balanced and investigative stories, which he said could also help in addressing the security challenges in the country.

The commander said that such could also help to inform and guide the security operatives in their investigations.

Akinrinade promised to partner with the media, especially in terms of supporting training programmes, to enhance their ability in reporting security issues accurately.

He said “Operation Delta Safe’’ remains committed to securing government’s critical infrastructure, oil facilities and to provide a safe and peaceful atmosphere for legitimate economic activities to thrive.

Earlier, the Chairman of Federated Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr Julius Osahon, said the visit was to collaborate with the security organisation to ensure continuous peace in the Niger Delta region and Nigeria at large.

Osahon noted that journalists in the Niger Delta faced enormous challenges due to the swampy terrain, thereby making movement extremely difficult, requiring the protection of security agencies.