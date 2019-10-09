<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chief Operating Officer of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services, NAPIMS, Engineer Ibrahim Abdulkadir, has assured that the oil industry will continue to support the internally displaced people of the northeast of Nigeria.

Engineer Abdulkadir said it was paramount for the entire oil industry in the country to support the lingering pains of IDPs at this very trying time of the country’s history.

Abdulkadir who visited the Deputy Governor of Borno state Usman Kadafu Tuesday evening said that he was in Maiduguri with the first consignment of food and non-food items donated by shell Nigeria plc for the IDPs of Borno state.

He said that NAPIMS has been able to convince oil companies like shell which is responsible for this first consignment to ensure that Borno state government is not left alone in the bid of catering for the entire displaced people.

Abdulkadir who represented the NNPC group said he was not alone but also in the company of Dan Garu Global resources who are also partners and would be involved in the distribution of the items which starts on Wednesday.

“What is on ground has been divided into three phases. And these will go to 1,500 households which comprises 8000 IDPs in Bakassi, teachers village and NYSC camps respectively covering about ten local council areas in the state” he posited.

Responding, Deputy Governor Usman Kadafur noted that even though the gesture was not new to Borno, they shall continue to advocate for more support from the corporate world for the displaced people.

He called on other well-meaning individuals to emulate the gesture of the petroleum world by supporting the IDPs with lifelines that would cushion their pains.

About 27 different food and non-food items were freighted down to Maiduguri for distribution to the IDPs.