An indigenous oil company, Eroton Exploration and Production Company Limited in conjunction with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has donated N25m to children with special needs in a bid to support and encourage their goals in life.

The oil firm said the annual gesture was aimed at improving the lives of the children and engendering a better future for the country.

One of the beneficiaries, Compassion Centre for Physically Handicapped Children in Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, which received a N20m cheque in support of their facility’s efforts in conducting bone corrective surgeries and physiotherapies for the children in the facility.

Another beneficiary, Global Foundation for Orphaned Children in Nkporlu-Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor also received N5m cheque in support of the over fifty orphans housed in the home noted that the support would go a long way.

Speaking during the presentation, Dele Aikhionbare, Head, Business Development, Eroton Exploration and Production Company Limited, said the company’s gesture was occasioned by its passion for contributing to the capacity development of its host communities and support for the wellbeing of the children.

He noted that the company’s move was aimed at keeping the physically challenged children’s hope alive as well as making them useful in society.

Also, receiving the donation on behalf of Compassion Centre for Physically Handicapped Children, Rosemary Ibosieya, Head, Medical Section, thanked the company for the kind gesture, stressing that the donation would help to accelerate the surgeries of children who had been waiting for their turn to undertake their corrective bone surgeries and physiotherapy.

On his part, the Chairman, Global Foundation for Orphaned Children, Cliff Jarrell, thanked the oil company for their assistance of N5m.