The Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Borno state chapter, has appealed to both the Federal and Borno state governments to extend aids and compensation to Igbos who had fair share of losses in the Boko Haram insurgency in both human and material possession.

This is even as the body commended Governor Kashim Shettima for his uncommon courage in piloting the affairs of Borno state with giant developmental strides despite the challenges of the insurgency that ravaged the state, adding that the detribalised life of the Governor has promoted peace among the people of the state and strangers.

Mazi Uche Chris Azubuko, the newly elected president Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Borno state Chapter, who took over from Chief Maclaw Nwogu, the immediate past president, stated this yesterday at his inauguration as the 9th president of the Igbo apex body in Borno, alongside his EXCO members, in Maiduguri, the Borno state Capital.

He noted that Igbos are embodiment of culture and tradition who have respect for the core values of their host Communities.

”In our associative manner , we are peaceful and have respect for constituted authorities. In our developemental character, we join forces with the indigenous people to develop the Community in which we reside.

”I wish to remind his excellency, Governor Kashim Shettima, the Federal government, and other relevant agencies that the Igbos in Borno had their fair share of losses in the Boko Haram insurgency, in both human and material possession, and therefore, appeal for the extension of aids and compensation to my people,” said Mazi Azubuko.

Other EXCO inaugurated alongside Mazi Azubuko to pilot the affairs of Igbos in Borno for the next three years are : Chief Isaiah Ezieke (Vice Chairman), Mr Uche Ekuma (Secretary General), Comrade Anthony Igweze (Secretary), Mr Kenneth Ezekwem (Financial Secretary), Prince Ugochukwu Egwudike (Treasurer) , among others.

Earlier speaking, the Chairman of the 2018 EXCO Inauguration and Fund Raising Ceremony, Pharm Napoleon Egbuonu called on Igbos in Borno to unite as a body for a common purpose,and implored them to be active voters in the 2019 general elections which is their Civic rights as citizens of Nigeria.

Pharm Egbuonu reminded the Borno state government and the various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the state of the ordeal and the trauma the Igbo People in Maiduguri had gone through at the heat of Boko Haram onslaught.

”Many Igbos were killed in their shops, many families lost their breadwinners, and this resulted to many women becoming widows ,and many children made orphans , many businesses adversely affected ,and have not recovered from the onslaught.

”We therefore appeal to the Borno state government and the various NGOs to see what they can do to help the Igbos who were worst affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, to cushon the devastation. Please, we are in pains and solicit you to come to our rescue,” Egbuonu pleaded.

Highlight of the occasion was presentation of the Staff of Office and the Constitution of the Igbo Welfare Association (IWA) which has now metamorphosed into Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Borno state Chapter to the incoming President, Mazi Uche Chris Azubuko, by the former President, Chief Mac-Law Nwogu.