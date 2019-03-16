



The leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos State chapter has condoled with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and families of the victims who lost their lives at the collapsed building in Lagos Island.

The president of the socio-cultural organisation in Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna led members of his executive to the site of collapsed building in Lagos and the marine hospital to commiserate with the families and the state government over the unfortunate incident.

Ogbonna and the secretary of Ohaneze Lagos, Chief Everest Ozonwoke in a joint prayer session noted that it was quite unfortunate that children should lose their lives in their prime, even as they prayed for the repose of the souls of all the pupils of Ohen Nursery and Primary School and the school proprietress, Mrs. Esther Ifeanyi, who lost their lives. He asked God to give the parents of the pupils and all those who lost loved ones, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The team, which also visited the Marine Hospital where some of the victims were receiving treatment, stated that government could bring succor to the affected children by carrying out a total rehabilitation of all the pupils rescued from the collapsed building with special grants and scholarships.

Ogbonna appealed to all respective ministries to look into the environmental condition of all the schools in the State.

He added, “When you look at the collapsed building and its environment you would be left with no doubt that a school shouldn’t be accommodated in such an environment. All building, control law enforcement agencies and building authorities should be alive to their responsibilities, ensure total compliance to all established laws to ensure there won’t be a repeat of this,” he said.