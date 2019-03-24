<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has congratulated the management of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), under the leadership of Professor Benjamin Ozumba on the remarkable breakthrough in the field of Science leading to the successful invention and inauguration of a 100KVA Refuse Driven Fuel (RDF) gasification plant for its Nsukka campus.

A release, singed by Chief Emeka Attamah, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, quoted the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, as saying that this singular achievement by a team led by Prof. Emenike Ejiogu of the Department of Electrical Engineering had once again put the foremost institution on the international map of inventions reminiscent of the discovery, years back, of an effective cholera vaccine by another cerebral scholar, Professor Njoku Obi of the Faculty of Biological Sciences of the University which helped in curbing the plague of the disease then.

Chief Nwodo stated that this invention is clearly another attestation to the creative ingenuity of Ndigbo, and is most remarkable at a period fossil energy is diminishing in its relevance in the world.

He said that it was the firm belief of Ohanaeze Ndigbo that the invention will not suffer the fate of similar breakthroughs in the past which were abandoned and allowed to gather dust or fossilise, but would be commercialised and made available for increased energy use in the country.

Chief Nwodo urged the university to increase its research into other areas that can help in making life easier for the people.