The Youth Wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo has warned that the recent herdsmen attack on Mmiata Anam community in Anambra West Local Government of Anambra State, where about six persons were allegedly killed, would be the last of such attacks in Igbo land.

National leader of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing worldwide Ambassador Arthur Obiorah Uchena, who gave the warning in Awka, said the youths would neither accept nor allow any other loss of lives to herdsmen in Igbo land.

“When I read about the killings of these six innocent Igbo farmers in Anambra State, I felt shocked to my bone marrow, lamenting that how would someone be in his ancestral land and would be slaughtered by foreigners with the intent to have access to their land for grazing,” he said.

“The incident is unfortunate and I want the leaders to intervene speedily because we are not ready to lose the lives of any Igbo man again to any Fulani herdsmen clash with their host community; that is much I can say about that for now.”

Obiorah, who regretted that persons attacked were youths who died in their prime, while their hunters were left without being brought to justice, urged South-East state governments to move in unison to condemn the invasion of farmers in Mmiata Anam.

“I am sad and in a mourning mode as am speaking with you all now, I want to urged our leaders to intervene speedily to forestall a repeat of such unsolicited carnage on our Land,” he said.

He called for urgent steps to be taken by relevant security authorities to prevent a repeat of such carnage on Igbo youths in their land.