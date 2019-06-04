<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned some elements who have formed the habit of seeking publicity and relevance by throwing tantrums on the President General of the organisation, Chief Nnia Nwodo to stop forthwith in their own interest.

The Deputy Publicity Secretary of the group, Chuks Ibegbu, in a statement noted Nwodo has piloted the affairs of the body creditably and Igbos are happy with him.

He advised such people to find another occupation if they have nothing else to be doing than just attacking Nwodo.

Ibegbu warned that nobody has the monopoly of attacks and such people must desist from their antics.

The deputy spokesman also made it clear that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has nothing personal against President Mohammadu Buhari “but would always protect the interest of Ndigbo on any issue including the OIC issue which Nigeria was entrapped through the back door.”

He queried: “OIC may be doing great job for member countries economically but are there no strings attached?

“If there are no strings attached, then it’s okay but we have fears on that and the manner Mr. Presdent abandoned his swearing in post events and rushed to Saudi Arabia.

“Even there they were advocating for Palestine which may not be the collective opinion of Nigerians. President Buhari’s personal opinion is different from the opinion of Nigeria and Nigerians.”