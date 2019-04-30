<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chuks Ibegbu, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has criticized the continued media attacks against the President General of the Igbo body, Chief Nnia Nwodo, over the group’s support to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the just-concluded 2019 Nigeria presidential election.

Ibegbu condemned the latest campaign of calumny being launched against Nwodo by perceived enemies of Ndigbo, urging them to desist from such sinister act.

The Ohanaeze chieftain, who spoke in an interview with newsmen, on Tuesday, threatened to invoke Igbo gods on such people if they continue their calumnious campaign against the group.

“These people claim so many things and have launched a media war against the President General. They have to prove their claims else, they will incur the wraths of Igbo gods.”

Meanwhile, the Ohanaeze spokesman has lauded the Governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, for the Enyimba Economic city project in Abia State.

According to him, it would be the biggest developmental project in c land if realised.

“I’m calling upon Igbos at home and in the diaspora to support the project. Again, the federal government should dredge the Imo River up to Aba, to facilitate ocean liners to come to the commercial city. The Enyimba Economic City should be a tax free city and an industrial emporium.”