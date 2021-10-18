Ohanaeze urges President Buhari to ensure Nnamdi Kanu is present in court on Thursday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that, Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is produced in court on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

It could be recalled that the trial of Nnamdi Kanu who was arrested on June 25 and extradited to Nigeria to face trial for alleged treason was adjourned to October 21 following the failure of authorities to present him to court on 26th July 2021.

In a statement made available to journalists in Enugu on Monday by Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said the appearance of Kanu in court becomes necessary in order to prove to the global community that he is not the With only hale and hearty but that shady judicial process is not contemplated while on trial.

The statement reads “Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands on a firm wicket to proclaim that the agitation and youth restiveness in the South East of Nigeria is simply a reaction or an effect or the consequences of an orchestrated alienation by the federal government over the years. The theory of causality quickly reminds us that a phenomenon or a chain of phenomena contributes to the production of other forms of phenomena; where the cause is partly responsible for the effect.

“ On the other hand, not until some of the issues of obvious injustice against the Igbo are seen to be addressed, the chains of catastrophe that threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria may well-nigh be inevitable. History shows that it is extremely difficult to have peace amidst injustice. Emphatically, we need not look elsewhere to know that IPOB is simply an exponent of Igbo collective sentiments and predicaments in our tortuous journey and an unquantifiable sacrifice for one Nigeria.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor had in his inaugural speech on January 20, 2021, called on the Presidency to consider Dialogue as a panacea to peace; insisting that the jackboot approach to the IPOB uprising will rather aggravate the precarious situation.

“Professor Obiozor, a seasoned diplomat and scholar urged the federal government to reconsider the use of force in solving the present national crises. Obiozor relied on his knowledge of history and international relations to explain that military and violent means to solve the national question is bound to fail as it leads to further national fractionalization; anarchy and eventual or inevitable disintegration, as in all empires or multinational states or countries.

“Ohanaeze considers the use of dialogue and political solution as the only workable option open to the presidency and indeed all men and women of goodwill that desire peace and sustainable growth for Nigeria. Ohanaeze recalls with consternation that on May 2, 2019, a federal government delegation led by the Minister of Interior, Abdul-Rahman Dambazau, held a meeting with national leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria(MACBAN), as part of steps to address the country’s security challenges. The meeting was hosted by the Governor of Kebbi State, Alh. Atiku Bagudu. In attendance was the then Acting Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Muhammad Adamu. Bagudu remarked: “This shows the seriousness of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in tackling the security challenges in the country,”

“The President of MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammad Kiruwa, also lauded the federal government for mulling such an important interaction; according to Kiruwa, “this is the first of its kind in the history of this country, for the president to direct his security aides to interact with an aggrieved party to air its views. The Internet shows the global rating of Miyetti Allah as a terrorist group, yet the federal government has met with the body in search of peace.

“During the time of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, the Niger Delta was at the peak of youth restiveness and Yar’Adua opened a channel for dialogue and the matter was over. President Goodluck Jonathan, during his incumbency, had set up a committee commonly referred to as the Presidential Committee on Dialogue with Boko Haram, an initiative which has been sustained by President Buhari administration. As of today, Governors in the North have openly demonstrated their desire for dialogue with dreaded groups terrorizing their regions; the videos clips abound.

“Based on the foregoing, the Ohanaeze structures, including the Council of Elders, Council of Traditional Rulers, the Igbo Governors, Igbo NASS members, government officials, Archbishops and the Clergy, stakeholders, youth and women wings, town union, etc are ready for a meaningful dialogue with the federal government of Nigeria on a plethora of challenges facing the Igbo nation and Nigeria. Our core objective is a sense of belonging in a country anchored on equity, justice and fairness

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide enunciates that the guardrail of democracy is anchored on toleration, forbearance and dialogue. Good governance is merely an outcome based on the application of democratic norms and values. And not until the right thing is done and seen to have been done, Nigeria will most likely continue in its downward spiral.,” it said

The statement thereby urged the leader of the Ohanaeze delegation to the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and the legal team led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Barr. Joseph Ojodu and Barr. Goddy Uwazurike to put in their very best to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu obtains justice.