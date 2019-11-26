<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo has weighed in on the criminal indictment of Nigerian businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Airlines, Allen Onyema, by the US Department of Justice.

Ohanaeze President General Chief Nnia Nwodo in a statement said the body would watch the developments with studied silence.

Onyema was indicted by a grand injury on allegations of $20 million in fraud and money laundering. He has however vigorously denied the charges, saying: “I am innocent of all charges and the US government will find no dirt on me because I have never conducted business with any illegalities.”

Ohanaeze, responding to the allegations, suggested that a blow to Air Peace would have a negative impact on not only Nigeria’s aviation sector but on the country’s entire economy.

Nwodo said the leadership and membership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo were deeply concerned about the latest developments regarding a fellow Igboman and notable businessmen.

“We are quite aware of his huge investments in the aviation sector that has repositioned the sector for efficiency and at the same time provided employment for the teeming unemployed Nigerians,” Nwodo stated.

“We are also aware of his unparalleled magnanimity that helped save the lives of many Nigerians at the height of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“We are closely watching and monitoring the event with consummate attention to see how it will pan out. We wish him well in his ordeal and hope that he will get justice at the end of the day.”