<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has alleged that illegal tax was being collected from South-East travellers through Point of Sale Machine on the highways.

He also alleged that the illegal tax was being paid to personal accounts.

Nwodo commended the South-West Governors for the bold step they have taken to defend the people of the region by launching Operation Amotekun.

The Ohanaeze President General, who stated this in a statement he issued on Friday through his Special Adviser on Media, Chief Emeka Attamah, noted that what “we have in Nigeria today is an ethnic controlled armed force.”

Nwodo described it as laudable, adding that “nobody needs to tell any Nigerian today that your security is in your own hands.”





He said, “Our troops fighting Boko Haram have low morale and motivation. In the South East mere travelling on the highway attracts an illegal tax to law enforcement agencies sometimes carrying POS machines to exploit cashless travellers who are forced to make transfers to private accounts. Who can resign his private security to this kind of arrangement?

He added, “Can you run a federation where the Federating units cannot control their domestic security. If a President in violation of our immigration laws and extant treaties governing the movement of persons in our sub-region and continent orders all Africans including Boko Haram recruits to come freely into our country without screening won’t you be scared that everywhere is now a war front!”

Nwodo also alleged violation of Nigeria’s extant laws to favour ethnicity.

“Posting, promotion, arrest, prosecution of offenders are carried out with an ethnic mindset. Ethnic cleansing appears to influence premature retirements,” he added.