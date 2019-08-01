<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it shunned the Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar roundtable on insecurity because the group and other socio-cultural organisations like PANDEF, Afenifere and Middle Belt Forum, were lumped together with Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) and killer herdsmen.

A statement by its Deputy Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu, reads: “We are not against Gen. Abdusalami’s move to end insecurity in Nigeria, but proper things should be done properly. Apex socio-cultural groups in the country should not be on the same pedestal with an association of cattle breeders. Miyetti Allah should have a roundtable with fishers, farmers, goat breeders, poultry farmers and artisans who are in same category with them.”

The group warned countries trying to destabilise Nigeria with religion to desist in their own interest, even as it warned against religious conflict and extremism in Nigeria.

“Whether Arabic, European, Asian or even traditional religionists, we cannot compromise the secularity of Nigeria. Where one man’s rights end, another man’s own begins, and nobody knows it all in matters of religion,” the statement added.