Ohanaeze Ndigbo has denied allegation that it received N6.2 billion from President Buhari for RUGA settlement plan

The group said neither its president or the former deputy Senate president has given out land for the project

According to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, many Igbo organizations abound which are out to enrich their pockets and have opened bank accounts where they deceive Ndigbo to pay money into The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has denied claims that the group received N6.2 billion for RUGA settlement project in the southeast from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said that allegations that the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo, and the former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, received money for the purpose of establishing RUGA settlements in the southeast is false

A statement released by the group said the allegation is purported to have emanated from a faceless traditional ruler from Umuchigbo Abakpa in Enugu state sounded preposterous and deserves to be consigned to the dust bin where it rightly belongs.

The group also said that the purveyors of the story may have underestimated the intelligence of some audience of the social media but who certainly may not be as gullible as they think and will do with some clarifications.

“It will also would have been good if the accusers had clarified if Chief Nwodo and Senator Ekweremadu collected the money as individuals or on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,” the statement said. It said that for the sake of clarity, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has no control over land in Enugu state or in the southeast neither does Nwodo and Senator Ekweremadu.

It also said that Nwodo and Senator Ekweremadu are not traditional rulers and therefore do not have custody over land in the southeast.

“It is also worthy of note that many Igbo organizations abound which are out to enrich their pockets and have opened bank accounts where they deceive Ndigbo to pay money into, money that is usually unaccounted for.”

“These organizations only lay claim to their existence by attacking Ohanaeze Ndigbo and its leadership. The consolation is that social media users are knowledgeable and discerning to disregard such mercenary organizations,” Ohanaeze Ndigbo said.