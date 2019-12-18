<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has berated the invasion of The Sun Newspapers office by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Newsmen had reported that armed policemen and officials of the EFCC, on Saturday stormed The Sun Lagos headquarters, marking the building “EFCC, keep off”.

The EFCC had in a statement issued after the operation, attributed their actions to the recent judgement delivered against Slok Nigeria Limited by the Lagos State High Court.

The Sun however faulted the claim by EFCC, saying the newspaper was not a party to the case of EFCC vs. Orji Kalu & 2 others, wondering why its premises should then be marked.

Reacting to the development in a statement sent to Igbere TV, President-General of Ohaneze, Chief John Nwodo, said Nigeria was gradually turning into a police state.

But, reacting in a telephone interview on Wednesday, Nwodo faulted the EFCC for its action, saying Sun Newspaper was not joined in the suit involving Senator Orji Kalu.

He said, “EFCC must make a distinction between private liability and corporate liability. Sun Newspapers was not mentioned in the court judgement against Orji Kalu. The sealing of Sun newspapers must be explained otherwise we are descending into a police state”.