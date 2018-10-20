The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide urged pardon for Kanu and the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Deputy President General of the group, Comrade Obinna Achionye, in a statement in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, asked the federal government to grant Kanu pardon to enable him return home.

The group said that if government could release and pardon some Boko Haram members, it should not find it difficult to extend a similar gesture to Kanu.

The group also urged IPOB followers to resist taking to the streets in jubilation to avoid causing tension.

Recall that Kanu, who was widely rumoured to have been killed during the September 2017 invasion of his Afaraukwu Umuahia residence by soldiers, was pictured praying at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, Israel.

Photographs and video of the Jerusalem appearance of Kanu who professes to be Jew, were shared on the internet by his supporters.

Deputy leader of IPOB, Alphonsus Uche Okafor Mefor, said: “fellow Biafrans, friends of Biafra, men and women of goodwill and of good conscience, warm greetings to all.

“We wish to reliably inform you that the Supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would within an hour be praying in Jerusalem live on Facebook. All are enjoined to hook on. Chukwu Okike is in charge.”