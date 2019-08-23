<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Igbo apex body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday condemned the killing of an innocent pregnant igbo woman (names witheld) around Emene in Enugu state allegedly by a Fulani herdsmen.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the national publicity secretary of the group, Barr. Uche Achi-Okpaga, who stated that the cruesome activities of the fulani herdsmen had gotten to an alarming crescendo called on the security forces “to quench the impending national holocaust.”

According to the group, the perpetrators of the heinous crime should be brought to book.

“The spate of rape, kidnapping and killings in Igbo land by the dare devil fulani herdsmen has reached an alarming crescendo. The recent killing of an innocent woman in Nchatancha, Enugu, buoys the staccato out cries of National insecurity.

“With the situation virtually out of hand of the security agencies the people may be compelled to resort to self help for survival unless a drastic effort is exerted, by the security forces, to quench the impending national holocaust.

“We, therefore, call on the Police, to as a matter of urgency, investigate this condemnable killing of this innocent woman and bring the culprits to face the wrath of the law in order to restore the confidence of the people.”