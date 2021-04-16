



The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has warned non-Igbo indigenes residing in the South-East to erase ‘no man’s land’ from their minds.

President General Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, stated this during a press briefing at the headquarters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide in Enugu on Thursday.

He also welcomed the formation of South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, while assuring the governors of the zone of his support.

Obiozor said, “Once more, I state that there is no No Man’s land in Igbo land. Land is a very sensitive issue in Igbo land because land has owners including some Igbo Deities. Those encroaching on land in Alaigbo are provoking our people and our Deities.”

Obiozor’s comment was a veiled reference to the herdsmen crisis rocking the nation and the proposal to set up ranches in the region by herders.





Speaking further, the Ohanaeze president said the country was passing through one of the worse times in virtually all aspects of national life.

“The result of all these is the rise of ethnic militias, agitation for secession, self-determination, insurgency, banditry, etc. These are historical protracted and unwinnable wars by nations and empires and there will be no exception. And among every other issue in contest in Nigeria today, this situation has produced the state of insecurity throughout the country,” he said.

Obiozor, therefore, urged the Federal Government not to fight unwinnable war against nationalism but seek possible peaceful options that are the only solution that guarantees national unity and peaceful co-existence.