



The president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, said the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) want Igbo Presidency just like the rest of Igbos.

Obiozor made the comment on Tuesday while speaking during an Arise TV programme.

He stated that not all members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are seeking to secede from Nigeria.

He said some of them just want to bring attention to the marginalization and deprivation that the Igbo are suffering.

“Who told you all the people in IPOB want secession? They want justice. Just like the rest of Igbos”, Obiozor said.

“They want the country’s attention to the relative deprivation that Igbos are facing; to the glass ceilings that prevent Igbos from certain goals within their own country. That’s what IPOB and Biafra people are talking about.”





Obiozor added that an Igbo presidency is the key agenda of the Ohanaeze group as 2023 draws closer.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader said the group is ready to negotiate with other regions to ensure the agenda comes to fruition.

“We support Igbo president with open arms. It is the most important thing that will happen to Igbos. Finally, it is our turn. And we are going to work it so hard,” Obiozor said

“We will talk to other parts of Nigeria to give us a chance. Because it is right, reasonable, deserving and timely. It is wonderful to consider it done by this time. Igbo presidency is our agenda.”