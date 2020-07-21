



Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed optimism that an Igbo will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Ohanaeze in a statement signed by its Spokesman Chuks Ibegbu noted that “with the mood of the nation today, an Igbo will hopefully succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 but that should not stop Ndigbo from marching on to realise the dream of Igbo Stabilisation Fund.

If we succeed in Igbo land, it will rub off on the rest of Nigeria and Nigerians will also be happy. Nigeria has no business with poverty. Our people need to be healthy and happy but our politicians, past and present have looted us dry with our parasitic elites”

Ohanaeze also saluted Nnia Nwodo and South East governors for initiating the Igbo Stabilisation Fund, noting that if pursued vigorosly, it will make Igbo land a paradise on earth and wipe away their tears.

Ibegbu in a statement called on Ndigbo in the diaspora, intelligenstia, business moguls, scientists and entrepreneurs to invest in the programme and make Igbo land the toast of the world.





Ibegbu in a statement said: “It can be done with Igbo energy. It’s possible. Igbo land can be better than Dubai, California, Paris and many civilized cities. We can do it with or without external support. We want Nigerians to come to Igbo land and feel very comfortable and happy and invest too.

“We want to have a working rail, sea ports, clean cities, industrial emporium, world class health and educational facilities. We want Igbos all over the world to key into this project. We want more cities to be developed in Igbo land and abandoned cities revived. This is the dream of Dr M. I. Okpara and today, Chief Nnia Nwodo. We can do it. We can make Igbo land the centre of attraction in Africa and this will rub off on Nigeria.

“Let the Arthur Ezes, Ubas, Innosons, IWA, our billionaires and every Igbo patriot invest in this project. Let us have six lane roads. speed rails, seaports , skyscrappers, beautiful cities and agricultural revolution. This is a big challenge to Ndigbo and we owe this to the three million people we lost in the past,” Ibegbu said.