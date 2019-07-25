<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has notified that the faceless group which purported and issued seven days ultimatum to the federal government, was unknown to the organised Igbo union.

The group which claimed it was a coalition of Ohanaeze youth groups had said it was giving federal government seven days ultimatum to declare the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, a terrorist group, over it’s incessant and violent protests in Abuja.

However, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo body in it’s reaction, denied knowledge of the existence of the coalition group and once again warned on misuse of the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for mischief purposes.

It also used the opportunity to remainder the federal government that it was yet to deproscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and urged it to quickly do so.

In a statement by the Media Special Adviser to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emeka Attama, the apex Igbo body described the ulimatum as precipitous, irrational outburst and vexatious.

It therefore washed it’s hands off the ultimatum.

Attama said “It is necessary for the umpteenth time to warn individuals and groups to desist forthwith from frivolous use of the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to carry out their nefarious activities or seek cheap publicity.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo further states that it might be forced to institute legal action against any subsequent unmindful use of its name to cause any form of disenchantment in the society.

“While Ohanaeze Ndigbo is aversed to violence of any sort, it has no locus standi to issue an ultimatum to the Federal Government on the uprising by the Shi’ite Muslims.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo however reiterates its call on the Federal Government to deproscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who are unarmed and constitute no threat to the peace of the country but are only advocating for self determination.

“It amounts to double standards for the Federal Government to proscribe IPOB but refuse to declare Boko Haram and marauding herdsmen terrorist organizations.”