Worried by the alleged marginalisation of Igbos in political appointments by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari, Eric Ebeh, the Deputy National Treasurer, Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, has appealed to Igbo to join all the political parties en-masse in the country.

He urged them to be major players in politics so that whenever key political appointments are being shared, they will be considered as political appointments are given to major players.

Speaking with newsmen during a public function at Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area in Anambra State on Monday, Ebeh said that political appointments are given to those who are major players in political parties and admonished the Igbo to make themselves available and relevant in party politics, especially in major parties in the country to ensure that they are considered for appointments.

He added that the Igbo should spread to all parties to make their impact felt so as to be considered for top political positions.

On Igbo Presidency in 2023, the Ohanaeze chieftain stated that the Igbo apex body “Ohanaeze” has maintained a position on the matter which is restructuring” of Nigeria nation.

He noted that this is the only panacea that will enthrone good governance, wipe out corruption and usher the country to the path of growth.

“Our nation needs restructuring, anything short of that is deceit; the nation has to restructure to correct a lot of things; Ohanaeze has spoken, people selling the idea of Igbo presidency are playing politics,” Ebeh said.