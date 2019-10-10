<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The factional arm of Igbo apex socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter has called on its members and Ndigbo, in general, to unite to ensure the progress of the region by shunning actions that would make their demands unachievable, even as it boasted no crack exists in its wall.

The president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, Sir Nnamdi Nwigwe, had in a press conference on Wednesday stressed that in spite of funny attitude of some members, the socio-cultural organization in Lagos state remains intact.

While speaking on the suspension of some erring members of the organization by the disciplinary committee, the pan Igbo socio-cultural organization leader said that at this point in history, Igbo people needed unity more than ever before, maintaining that since eminent statesmen like former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, Alhaji Balarabe Musa were championing the call for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, Ndigbo should not present themselves as spanners in the wheel of achieving the project.

Emphasizing that leadership has a process, Neigwe said nobody could jump the fence and become a leader.

He, therefore, enjoined sons and daughters of Igbo to be ready to make personal sacrifices for the overall benefit of the people.

“I want to use this medium to tell Nigerians, including the law enforcement agencies and the media that there is no division in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chapter. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos state is firmly under Sir Nnamdi Nwigwe and whoever claims to be president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State is simply an imposter and the members of the public must not deal with him in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State,” he said.

In his contribution, the chairman of the five-man disciplinary committee, Chief Chukwuakirimadu Emmanuel alleged that those who were suspended for trying to topple the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State includes the acting State secretary, the State acting publicity secretary, the chairman of Ikorodu Central Local Council Development Area (LCDA), the chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area (LGA) and the vice-chairman of Mushin LGA among others.

Emmanuel said that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, under Nwigwe was determined to move the Igbo nation forward and would not tolerate any act of sabotage.

He said that the association had a lot of programmes to transform Igbo people living in Lagos State and would do everything in its capacity to achieve that.