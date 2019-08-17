<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Igbo apex socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Saturday charged traditional rulers, town unions and local vigilante groups to fish out criminals in Igbo land, who have exploited the insecurity challenge in the country to engage in kidnapping and murder of innocent citizens.

A statement by Ohanaeze President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, said the directive became expedient following the security breaches in Enugu State in the past few months, which he described as unusual.

According to Nwodo, “In the past two and half months, Enugu State, which hitherto was the safest State in Southern Nigeria has witnessed very unusual security breaches.

“Assassinations, kidnapping and invasion of one or two holy places have been reported in the social and regular media.”

He added, “Ohaneze is pleased with the speed and enthusiasm with which the Enugu State Government and the Nigerian Police, Enugu State Command has addressed the challenges posed by the recent security threats.

“Worthy of note is the arrest of those responsible for the murder of two Catholic priests and the kidnap of a Traditional ruler. Useful confessions have been made. As we speak 1,700 forest guards are being recruited. New access roads are being constructed into desolate and hidden areas of our forests.

“We salute Governor Ugwuanyi’s dynamism, speed and commitment in restoring the confidence of Enugu people in the ability of Government and law enforcement agencies to protect them.

“Ohaneze also notes that a few miscreants among us have exploited the Fulani rampage to engage in kidnapping and murder of innocent citizens.

“We urge our traditional rulers, town unions and local vigilantes to fish them out and hand them over to law enforcement agencies.”