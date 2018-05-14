President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has flayed the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Igbo land, calling on the security agencies to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

Reacting to the explosion of suspected Improvised Explosive Device at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Iji-Nike, in Enugu-East Council Area of Enugu State, on Sunday morning, Nwodo described the act as sacrilegious and satanic.

“I am alarmed that IEDs are beginning to be used recklessly in Igbo land and this casts aspersion on the security in Igbo land. This places a serious bounding on the security to find the source of the IEDs”.

Also, a former President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and Bishop of Rock Family Church, Dr. Obi Onubogu described those behind the attack as cowards stressing that if their aim is to destabilize the Igbo nation, they have failed.