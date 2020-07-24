



Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, has called for severe punishment for all those found culpable in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, alleged looting saga.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chuks Ibegbu, who made the call, in a telephone interview with newsmen, on Friday, opined that proper sanction of the culprits would go a long way to send message to the international community of President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government’s seriousness in the fight against corruption.

He also berated Nigeria billionaire businessman, Chief Arthur Eze over recent comment on the Igbo nation and insisted that South-East zone was only yearning for federal government’s presence.

“We call for federal presence in Igbo land and not police station which people like Arthur Eze are falling over themselves to praise the federal government to the high heavens. We don’t want prisons and police stations. We want industries”.





He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the speedy work on the second Niger bridge and the Enugu International Airport.

“All federal agencies and foreign airlines should be in the Enugu Airport when completed in order to make it truly international, else it will only be international in name and mouth”.

On the death of Nigeria’s flying officer, Tolulope Arotile, Ibegbu, lamented the bizarre circumstance surrounding the demise of Arotile, and called for full investigation into the demise of the Airforce personnel.

The Nigeria’s flying officer, Tolulope Arotile, has been laid to rest.

Arotile who was Nigerian Air Force fighter pilot was buried at the military cemetery in Abuja, amid tears.

The 24-year-old flying officer was recently hit by a car driven by an ex-classmate in Kaduna, and she died after sustaining a head injury.

Present during the burial was the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and his wife; the House Committee Chairman on Air Force, Bala Ib’n Nalla and the family members of the deceased.